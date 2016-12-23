Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner during Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, and Stella Artois at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

A couple of cuties! Kylie Jenner shared an adorable throwback photo with her sister, Kendall, and their dad, Caitlyn Jenner, on Instagram on Thursday, December 22.



The pic shows the siblings with the Olympic gold medalist before she transitioned from Bruce to Caitlyn. Kylie, 19, captioned it simply "because it's Thursday."



The makeup maven is gearing up for Christmas and shared some Snapchat videos on Thursday night of her besties opening gifts early, because she "just can't wait" for December 25. (While she appeared to be giving some of her friends a selection of cosmetics from her successful makeup line, one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's presents was a white robe embroidered with the words "King Kylie.")

because it's Thursday .. 💕 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:42am PST

thekyliejenner.com

The youngest Jenner sibling also shared a series of adorable Christmas throwback photos on her website, thekyliejenner.com, on Thursday that showed her sitting on Santa's knee, and also wearing a festive red dress and holiday-themed decorations on her cheeks.



"Face paint, a puppy stuffed animal, chips and dip, velvet and Santa?!" she wrote. "Clearly, I was at the most lit holiday party ever, lol. I've always loved Christmas so much, I think I inherited it from my mom!"

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, is gearing up for her annual Christmas Eve bash and showed off her over-the-top Kandy Wonderland-themed decorations in a new video for Architectural Digest earlier this week. In addition to a towering Christmas tree decorated in red-and-white candy ornaments, Kris has a collection of personalized gingerbread houses, white stockings hung on the mantel above the fireplace, and a gigantic, metallic red statue of a bear.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



