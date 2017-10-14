The good life. Kylie Jenner posted a series of Snapchat videos on Friday, October 13, in which she showed off her legs and poolside view while also hinting at her pregnancy.

KYLIE JENNER/SNAPCHAT

In one post the glowing Life of Kylie star gazes into the camera sporting a makeup-free face while she hangs out by the pool. In another, she drinks from a black Solo cup with the caption, “Nothing’s gonna hurt you baby” with a shining stars emoji, referencing a song by Cigarettes After Sex.

Later she showed off a blinged-out watch with her wrist resting on her legs.



As Us Weekly previously reported, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has not yet spoken out about the news, and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, are expecting a baby girl.



The lip kit creator, 20, has been dropping hints that she’s pregnant, including a Snapchat video in which she showed off a baby blue Kylie Jenner iPhone case surrounded by two pink phone cases. The social media icon, famous for showing off her assets, has also hidden her torso in recent photos uploaded to Instagram.

Her older sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, are also growing their families. Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Khloé, 33, is expecting her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson while Kim, 36, will be welcoming her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate.

A source revealed to Us that being pregnant at the same time as Khloé has helped Jenner feel “super prepared.”

“They are looking at it like it's a unifying experience for them as sisters,” says another source of the siblings, who are expected to give birth around the same time early next year. “It was coincidental, but they couldn’t be more stoked.”

In fact, Jenner is relying on the support of her famous family throughout her pregnancy, with an insider telling Us, “Kylie was leaning on Kim and [mom] Kris [Jenner] … and talked through her decision-making process regarding moving forward with this pregnancy, having the baby and what she’s going to do.”

“They all wanted Kylie to make the decision for herself and to understand this is what it looks like, this is how your life will change, and Kylie gets that,” added the insider.

