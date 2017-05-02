The gang's all here! Kylie Jenner broke the Met Gala's no-selfie rule on Monday, May 1, when she snapped an epic, star-studded photo in the bathroom.

"Annual bathroom selfie," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, captioned the group shot, which also included Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Paris Jackson, Frank Ocean, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Lily Aldridge, Brie Larson and Ashton Sanders, among others.

Clad in a beaded, nude Versace gown, Kylie held her iPhone up to the mirror as Kendall, 21, cozied up to her rumored beau, Rocky, 28, and Kardashian puckered up near Aldridge, 31.



Several other stars shared similar selfies from different angles, fully embracing the once-in-a-lifetime picture. "I needed to go to the bathroom and ended up famous," Larson, 27, quipped on her Instagram account. Elizabeth Chambers Hammer added, "Ain't no party like a restroom party."

The no-selfie policy was first implemented in 2015. "The use of phones for photography and social media will not be permitted inside the gala," a source close to Vogue told The Hollywood Reporter's Pret-a-Reporter ahead of the 2015 Met Gala. "It has solely to do with guests' security and enjoyment of the event."



However, it's hard to resist pulling out your smartphone during fashion's biggest night. On Monday, multiple A-listers documented the evening on their Snapchat and Instagram accounts. Nick Jonas shared videos of Katy Perry's performance on his Instagram Story, while Jackson, 19, snapped a photo of herself, Bella Hadid, Lara Stone and Ruby Rose sitting on the bathroom floor, passing a cigarette around.



