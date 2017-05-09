Heating things up! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took their budding romance to Miami over the weekend.

The Lip Kit creator, 19, was spotted walking with her arms wrapped around the rapper, 25, on Sunday, May 7. The duo were in Miami for the "Goosebumps" rapper’s performance at the Rolling Loud Festival held in Florida's Bayfront Park.

Jenner and Scott have been practically inseparable since first getting cozy at Coachella in April, just weeks after Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Tyga called it quits.

“Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal,” an insider told Us. Another source said that at Scott’s recent 25th birthday party at Cipriani in NYC, “They really looked like a couple.”



