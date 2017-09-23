Celebrating? Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, made his first public appearance in Miami on Friday, September 22, just hours after news broke that the couple is expecting their first child.

The “Butterfly Effect” rapper performed at the reopening of LIV nightclub to a packed crowd that also included Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and Kim Kardashian’s sidekick, Jonathan Cheban.

Disick and the 25-year-old daddy-to-be posed for pictures together before returning to hang out with their respective crowds in the VIP section.

Jenner’s pregnancy broke the internet when it was revealed on Friday, September 22, that the Lip Kit creator, 20, was not only pregnant, but that she had told friends she was expecting earlier this month at Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, California.

Although neither Scott nor Jenner have commented on the reports, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked pregnancy rumors this week when fans began to notice that she was posting old photos of herself on her Instagram account, as well as only current close-up snapshots.

Eagle-eyed fans also speculated that the "Goosebumps" rapper may have hinted at the pregnancy back in June with a cryptic tweet that stated “Legit happiest day of my life.”

Legit happiest day of my life. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 12, 2017

Sources told Us Weekly the “Life of Kylie” star is “at least four months along” — and that Jenner is carrying a baby girl.

Jenner hung out with friends at Malibu Wines in Malibu, California, the day the news broke, wearing red pants and a baggy black shirt.

The entrepreneur and Scott began dating in April after they were spotted getting cozy and flirting at Coachella.

