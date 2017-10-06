Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

PartyNextDoor was arrested on Thursday, October 5, after the rapper allegedly tried to bring drugs into New York from Canada, The Blast reports.

According to the site, the 24-year-old, whose real name is Jahron Brathwaite, was in possession of Xanax and Oxycodone and was “very cooperative” with police and was not taken into custody. Both he and a friend he was traveling with have reportedly been charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, which is a misdemeanor.

As previously reported, the rapper briefly dated Kylie Jenner in May 2016 following a split from on-and-off boyfriend of two years, Tyga. They’re talking and texting nonstop,” a source told Us at the time. “He’s as into her as she’s into him.”

Although their relationship was short-lived, Jenner appeared in PartyNextDoor’s music video for his track “Come and See Me.” In the steamy video, the rapper ignores Jenner’s phone call, opting to hang out with his group of friends and other girls at a piano bar instead. Meanwhile, Jenner lingers around a Hollywood Hills home and applies her Kylie Lip Kit while waiting for him to return home to her. The two then make out in the rain outside the glass house.

Jenner has since moved on with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she is expecting her first child. “Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her immediate family,” an insider told Us of the 19-year-old. “Kylie feels more prepared than ever to be a mom.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!