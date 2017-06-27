So you’re saying there’s a chance?! After separating from husband Carmelo Anthony in April, La La Anthony seemed somewhat open to a reconciliation during her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday, June 27.

When host Wendy Williams flat out asked if the 38-year-old Power star was divorcing her NBA pro husband of seven years, Anthony said: “Not right now. You know marriages are tough … it's filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now."

Despite the rough patch, the actress revealed that the former couple’s biggest priority is Kiyan, their 10-year-old son.

“Him and I are the best of friends and our No. 1 commitment is to our son, Kiyan, and we have to set an example for Kiyan and that's what's most important to me,” the TV personality shared. “I would absolutely never say a bad thing about my husband. That’s my son’s father and he is an amazing dad.”

INFphoto.com

Anthony said she still loves her 33-year-old spouse despite the split. “I don't know what the future holds,” she admitted. “I just know that we are doing an incredible job again being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I've been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You're not with somebody that long, and it just goes out the window. I love him with all my heart, and we are the best of friends."

The couple married in 2010 at a lavish, star-studded ceremony and were together for 12 years.

