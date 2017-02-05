Getting her game face on! Lady Gaga FaceTimed her grandma on Saturday, February 4, as she got ready for her Super Bowl halftime show performance.



In a short clip that the 30-year-old pop star shared via Instagram Stories, Gaga and her grandmother exchange pleasantries while the “Perfect Illusion” singer gets primped and polished in a black robe.

“Grandma Ronnie, hi!” she says at one point, smiling and waving at the phone’s screen. Her grandmother’s voice can be heard replying back, “Oh, honey. You look so beautiful.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

“Thank you!” Gaga says with a big smile. In a later video, Gaga also showed the less glamorous side of halftime show prep, including warm-ups and workouts with her male backup dancers. Gaga dons a white T-shirt and black leggings for the workout, while her backup dancers wear striped track suits.



Gaga also teased her upcoming performance with a “sneak peek” of her preparations on Thursday, February 2 — two under-eye masks and a lot of hair flipping and emoting with a hairdryer nearby.

At a press conference later that day, the singer shot down rumors that “Telephone” duet partner Beyoncé would make an appearance during her performance, though she did give a shout out to the newly pregnant-with-twins singer, who performed the Super Bowl halftime show last year. “She’s always very inspiring and gives great advice,” Gaga said. “She’s a very focused and genuine performer.”



Another rumor that has been swirling around Gaga’s highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show is that there will be several hundred aerial drones hovering over the Houston stadium. (This would mark the first time that drones are used for a live TV event, and the first time robotic aircraft are used at the Super Bowl.)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

According to CNN, the high-tech show required Gaga to get permission from the FAA for safety reasons. Representatives for football’s big day have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.



“This performance is for everyone,” the "Million Reasons" singer said at the press conference Thursday. “I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that’s watching will never forget.”

Super Bowl LI airs on Fox Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

