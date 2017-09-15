Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady Gaga cancelled her forthcoming performance at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil due to urgent health concerns.

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock in Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now,” The Cure crooner, 31, captioned an Instagram photo of an I.V. in her arm on Thursday, September 14. “I ask for your grace and understanding and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I’m so sorry and I love you so much.”

The Grammy winner, who is currently touring her 2016 record Joanne, promised her fans that she is being properly cared for. “I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain. But am in good hands w/ the best doctors,” she vowed in a follow-up post. “Please don’t forget my love for you. Remember years ago when I tattooed Rio on my neck, the tattoo was written by children in the favelas. You hold a special place in my heart I love you.”

A more official statement posted to Gaga’s social media accounts explained that the “severe physical pain” she is experiencing “has impacted her ability to perform.”

The Million Reasons songstress has spoken openly about her health in the past, most recently in her Netflix documentary, Gaga Five Foot Two, which premieres on Friday, September 22.

“In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromylagia. I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it,” the Perfect Illusion singer tweeted on Tuesday, September 12. “Thought ice helped #Fibromylagia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths.”

WebMD defines Fibromylagia as “the most common condition affecting your bones and muscles,” for which there is no cure.

