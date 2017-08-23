A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT



Lady Gaga is all about her friends and family. Currently in the midst of her Joanne world tour, the 31-year-old songstress took a break from her demanding concert schedule to spend time with her loved ones at a BBQ in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 22.



The Grammy Award-winning singer, who kicked off her fifth headlining tour on August 1 in Vancouver, shared photos from the festivities to her Instagram account on that same day.

In one pic shared on Instagram, the Coachella headliner is dressed casually in a white, rolled-up T-shirt and jeans, and poses with her sister Natali Germanotta, her mom Cynthia Germanotta and her grandmother Veronica Bissett.

🍝💋💃💃 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

“3 generations of 🔥” she captioned the snap.

The American Horror Story actress shared another photo — this time with her look-a-like sister. The pair look directly into the camera as Lady Gaga flashes the peace sign. The star captioned the pic with several emojis “🍝💋💃💃”

The hit-maker, who is set to play in Cleveland on Wednesday, August 23, also shared a playful Instagram selfie with fans.

🍗 BBQ x Cleveland A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

In the snap, the “Bad Romance” singer lets loose, wearing an oversized denim jacket and pairing the look with a white hat, sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Prior to the start of her tour, the New York City native filmed scenes opposite Bradley Cooper for the remake of 1976’s Barbra Streisand classic A Star Is Born.



The film, which releases on September 28, will mark Lady Gaga’s big-screen debut.

