Lady Gaga made a monster-size announcement on Monday, September 18: She’s postponing the European leg of her Joanne world tour until next year. And it should come as no surprise that the 31-year-old, who opened up publicly about battling anxiety and depression in 2016, isn’t leaving fans to speculate about the reasons why.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles,” the “Bad Romance” singer began in a lengthy Instagram post, where she is seen with her hands pressed together, clutching rosary beads. Lady Gaga went on to explain that she’s been searching for years to get to the bottom of her pain.

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” wrote the six-time Grammy winner. She noted that some commenters have been accusing her of “making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring,” which she says is not the case.

“I’m a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life,” she shared. “They are keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans.”

Earlier this month, Lady Gaga postponed a Montreal concert. She pulled out of a performance last week in Brazil after being hospitalized with severe physical pain. “Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock in Rio,” she wrote alongside photo showing an IV needle in her arm. “I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now.”

The Joanne world tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on September 21 and end on October 28 in Germany.

