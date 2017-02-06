That's how you do it! Lady Gaga hit the Super Bowl LI stage at Houston's NRG Stadium with a physically-demanding halftime show performance on Sunday, February 5. Watch a clip above!

The pop superstar, 30, unleashed a medley of singles from her catalog, including "Just Dance," "Bad Romance" and "Born This Way," in addition to "Million Reasons" from her most recent album, Joanne. Throughout the high-energy 12-minute set, she flaunted her impressive vocal chops as she danced alongside a team of backup dancers.

Clad in a silver bodysuit, Gaga kicked off the performance on the roof of NRG Stadium and belted a stunning rendition of "God Bless America" while surrounded by hundreds of drones. After being lowered down to the stage, she launched into hits including "Poker Face" and "Telephone."

"Come on, let's go!" the entertainer shouted as she transitioned into "Bad Romance" and changed into a white crop top, complete with sparkly shoulder pads. Surrounded by fire, Gaga danced along to the 2009 tune's iconic choreography. At the end of the performance, she dropped her microphone, jumped off stage and yelled, "Super Bowl 51!"

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, Gaga promised an all-out pop music spectacle. "[Fans] can expect a performance that spans my career so far," she told Houston's Mix 96.5 radio on January 27. "I appreciate everyone that has supported me over the years and that even still supports my music and my shows. I just can't wait to do a great show for the world."

Super Bowl LI wasn't the Golden Globe winner's first time performing for the NFL. In February 2016, she sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, a performance she called "one of the highest honors of my career."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Gaga will announce her world tour on Monday, February 6, the morning after the Super Bowl.

Watch Gaga's Super Bowl LI performance above!

