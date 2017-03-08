Mixing business with pleasure! Lady Gaga was photographed kissing her new boyfriend Christian Carino early Monday morning. The “Million Reasons” singer, clad in a white strapless jumpsuit, took a moment to steal a smooch from her new beau — who also happens to be one of her agents — while leaving Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.



Last month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the Grammy winner, 30, is indeed dating the CAA talent agent, 48, after the two were spotting goofing around and kissing ahead of her Super Bowl LI halftime show in Houston, Texas.



“They are actually pretty serious,” an insider tells Us of the couple. “They're both really happy. It works.”

Splash News

The budding romance comes after Gaga called it quits on her engagement to Taylor Kinney after five years together this past July. At the time, the singer told fans that she believed she and the Chicago Fire actor, 35, were soulmates, but that they needed to take a “break” given their hectic schedules.

While the popstar superstar attended Tommy Hilfiger's star-studded fashion show in Venice, California last month with Carino, Gaga has opted to stay mum about her new relationship. “I don’t know! You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan!” she told Ryan Seacrest during a recent radio interview when asked about her new man. "I’m really red. I’m really red, and it doesn’t go with my outfit.”

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Carino was previously linked to The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!