After the mic drop came the waterworks. Lady Gaga was in tears — the good kind, of course — after her epic Super Bowl LI halftime show performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, according to a new report.



Sources told Billboard that Mother Monster, 30, was “very emotional” and “crying” as she exited the stage following her 13-minute, career-spanning spectacle. According to the outlet, Gaga “dove right into her sister [Natali Germanotta]’s arms” after wowing the crowd with a medley of her hits including “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and “Bad Romance.”



An observer told Billboard that the pop superstar was greeted by enthusiastic responses from screaming Little Monsters (and even a few unlikely fans!) as she made her way from the field back to her dressing room. "Even drunk guys in [football] jerseys were yelling, 'Best one ever!'" the onlooker told the publication.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Not long after Gaga finished her showstopping performance, celebrities took to social media to send the Grammy winner their praise. Katy Perry, who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2015, was particularly impressed with Gaga’s death-defying leap from the stadium’s roof to the stage. "I want jumping gifs stat!" she tweeted. "Bravo @ladygaga."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Macy's

Bruno Mars, who headlined the 2014 halftime show and made an appearance during Coldplay’s performance last year, also expressed his amazement at Gaga’s dazzling set. "@ladygaga you killed that!!!!"



The morning after her performance, the “Perfect Illusion” singer announced her plan to take her theatrics on the road when she embarks on the Joanne world tour later this year. The show kicks off in Vancouver on August 1 and will travel to stadiums and arenas across the world, including New York City's Citi Field, Boston's Fenway Park and Miami's American Airlines Arena.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



