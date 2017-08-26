Thousands of fans were in attendance at Chicago’s Wrigley Field to see Lady Gaga perform on Friday, August 25, but there was a concertgoer who surprised the singer’s little monsters — her ex-fiancé, Taylor Kinney.



Several attendees at the “Million Reasons” singer’s concert took to social media to share their excitement after spotting Kinney in the audience enjoying the show.

Tay with fans at Lady Gaga's concert in Chicago last night. #TaylorKinney #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/N0cI30G2gw — тєαм кιииєу ™ (@TaylorkUpdates) August 26, 2017

One fan tweeted, “Taylor Kinney, Gaga's ex-Fiancé, is in the audience tonight!” along with a selfie of the actor giving the thumbs up to the camera. Another wrote, “The stadium is filled, Gaga did it again! Also, Taylor Kinney is there. Sold out show like Lady Gaga,” accompanied by a sunglass emoji. Other fans uploaded pictures of themselves posing with the actor.

Gaga herself seemed elated with how the night went, tweeting, ”I can’t believe I was the 1st Woman ever to headline Wrigley Field. And on toppa it, we SOLD OUT! What an honor Chicago!”

Some fans hoped Kinney’s appearance was a sign that the former couple are working things out. One Twitter user wrote, “Taylor Kinney attended Joanne World Tour last night and here I am sobbing uncontrollably and praying on my two knees for you know what,” while another wrote, “Taylor Kinney is at Wrigley tonight someone help get him and gaga back together now!!”

More photos of Taylor Kinney at tonight’s show in Chicago. #JoanneWorldTour pic.twitter.com/UzZ0XGRces — Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) August 26, 2017

The exes have remained friendly since calling off their engagement and ending their five-year relationship in July 2016. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly that Gaga was “really crushed” over the breakup.

Gaga told Howard Stern in a 2016 interview that she is “actually very close” to her ex, saying, “It's just about life changes, and we all go through different stages and we're focused on different things. To be fair, I think that Taylor's pretty f--king cool that over the years, no matter what creative transformation that I've gone through, he’s always been very supportive of that and loving. There's a lot on this record [Joanne] inspired by our relationship, and he's super supportive of me expressing myself artistically."

The singer, 31, once said that she and the Chicago Fire actor, 35, believed they were “soulmates” and they were “taking a break” — but since the split, Gaga has been involved with her agent, Christian Carino.

The pair do not shy away from PDA, openly kissing outside Hollywood’s Sunset Tower in March 2017 and also ahead of her performance at the 2017 Super Bowl in Texas.

“They are actually pretty serious,” an insider told Us earlier this year. “They're both really happy. It works.”

