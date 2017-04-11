The next generation of Laguna Beach is on its way! Talan Torriero is expecting his first child with his wife, Danielle Torriero.

Danielle posted a sonogram photo and revealed her due date on her Instagram account on Monday, April 10. “Baby Torriero👶🏻 coming mid October @talantorriero #13weeks,” she wrote. The former reality star, 30, reposted his wife’s photo with a similar caption.

#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 🤘🏻@danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting 😎 A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Just two weeks ago, Talan posted a sweet tribute to his longtime love. “The moment I knew I loved her 8 years ago. I met her 8 years ago today – happy birthday to @danielletorriero,” he captioned a pic of the couple cuddling in the grass. The MTV alum tied the knot with Danielle in June 2014.

Talan now joins the long list of Laguna Beach and Hills stars who are currently expecting. Lauren Conrad revealed on New Year’s 2017 that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with husband William Tell by posting a sonogram pic. A month later, Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Slack, announced that they have a baby on the way, too. And although Whitney Port didn’t appear on Laguna Beach with the rest of the crew, the Hills alum also announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in February by debuting her bare baby bump in a tied-up white T-shirt and underwear.



