Lake Bell: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me (I Worked With Meryl Streep and Fangirled)

Lake Bell opened up to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her.

1. Moonstruck is a movie that I could watch over and over again.

2. My favorite role was In a World’s Carol Solomon.

3. My favorite costar is a tie between Cameron Diaz and Michaela Watkins. I would say Rob Corddry, too.

4. I love my husband Scott Campbell’s optimism. I tend to lean on the side of worry. He is my antidote to that.

5. I can repeatedly listen to “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young and “Today Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube.

6. The TV show I can’t get enough of is Veep.

7. My favorite meal is artichoke. I like it steamed with butter and salt.

8. My worst habit is I say sorry too much. It’s a knee jerk, like, “Oh, sorry, I bumped into you.”

9. The most rewarding part of being a mom is the lesson of appreciating really small things and being patient. When you have a little person, you just have to move a bit slower.

10. When I was 13, I was an au pair for a family in France. It was the first time I got on a plane and flew all the way from New York to Paris.

11. I have this memory of having my own bicycle in France. I loved writing postcards, so I would ride to the post office and pick out cool stamps.

12. I was a die-hard Axl Rose lover — just so in love I didn’t know what to do. I had so many posters and magazine cutouts.

13. I went to boarding school. Obviously I could do what I needed with all of my Axl paraphernalia.

14. Cate Blanchett is my dream costar.

15. My favorite tattoo on my husband is the kissy lips on his neck that says Nova, our daughter’s name. He is going to get our son’s name soon.

16. If I had my druthers, I would shut down nightclubs, open them during the day and dance to absurdly loud music.

17. I aspire to work out more. I love SoulCycle — I hope to get back on the bike.

18. The quality I admire most about myself is I have confidence in believing in myself.

19. The quality I like least: I have the worry gene.

20. My favorite place in the world is Italy. I’ve fantasized about going to those Sicilian beauty towns.

21. I have a secret obsession with Italian culture. I pretend to be Italian sometimes.

22. Ray Liotta gave me a massive compliment once. I was like, “I can’t believe Ray Liotta knows who I am.”

23. I would get Children’s Hospital love from TSA workers. Maybe when you’re a TSA worker, you get a subscription to Adult Swim.

24. I was a limbo champ when I was younger. It was a party trick.

25. I worked with Meryl Streep and fangirled. [Director] Nancy Meyers had to be like, “Pull it together.”

