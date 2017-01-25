Feels good getting back in the gym. Thanks @jusjackieb #beastatplaysport A photo posted by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Time to sweat it out. Lamar Odom is back in the gym following his rehab stint. The former NBA athlete, 37, posted a photo of his workout via Instagram on Tuesday, January 24.

"Feels good getting back in the gym. Thanks @jusjackieb #beastatplaysport," Odom captioned a pic of himself doing lunges.

Odom's trainer Jackie is also boxing with the star to get him into shape. "Everybody knows one of my favorite ways to play is boxing! Had to pull out the gloves today but I didn't really anticipate what 6'10 punches felt like. Look at my face!" she captioned an Instagram pic of the pair on Monday.

In a second photo, Odom is all smiles while surrounded by exercise balls and a jump mat. "It's only day 2 of my #500DaysOfHustle people!" Jackie wrote. "This 2nd time around I'm for sure coming even harder!"

BG012/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As previously reported, Odom checked himself into a rehab facility for 30 days near San Diego in December. "He went to continue making sure he stays sober and on the right path. It was something he chose to do," a source previously told Us Weekly. "He is doing so great and looking forward to the New Year."

Days into his rehab, Odom's divorce from Khloé Kardashian was finalized. Earlier this month, Odom said during an appearance on The Doctors that he wanted to reconcile with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "I want my wife back," he said on the January 17 episode.



