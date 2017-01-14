In a previous preview clip released in December, the former Lakers star recounted the tough period of his life that led to his wild behavior and eventual hospitalization.



FilmMagic

When asked what he remembers of that night, Odom replied, “Being in that damn brothel and thinking I was going to just rest a little bit. I wasn’t in a good place mentally before that incident happened. Me and my wife at the time were going through some things. I was in a dark place.”

He added, “I guess they say everything happens for a reason. I guess the reason is I’m here. I can tell the story.”

Odom checked out of San Diego rehab earlier this month, on Thursday, January 5, following a one month stay. “He is doing so great and looking forward to the New Year,” a source told Us of his release.



The former NBA star has been struggling to stay sober since he was released from the hospital following an overdose at a Nevada brothel in October 2015; the one-month stay in rehab was one way for him to keep himself in check, a source told Us in December.

“He went to continue making sure he stays sober and on the right path,” the insider told Us after news broke that Odom had decided to seek treatment. “It was something he chose to do. He also wanted to feel 100 percent again. He did not relapse, but felt like he wanted to get away and start fresh for the New Year.” The source told Us that Odom was determined to get back on track “for his kids.”



The preview clip also hinted at his hopes to revisit his relationship with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. Asked by host Travis Lane Stork what he’s looking forward to going forward, Odom answers, “Um, honestly? I want my wife back.” He and Kardashian, 32, finalized their divorce in December. The Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian host is currently dating NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



