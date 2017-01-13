Khlomar forever. Lamar Odom talked about his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian in an upcoming episode of The Doctors, telling host Travis Lane Stork that he wants her back.

The former NBA star, whose divorce from the reality TV star was finalized in December, was interviewed for the show's Tuesday, January 17, episode about how he's rebuilding his life since almost dying from an overdose in 2015.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

"Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?" Stork asks Odom in a preview clip that was released on Thursday, January 12, the same day that Kardashian's new E! show, Revenge Body, debuted.



"Um, honestly? I want my wife back," Odom, 36, replied with a laugh as the audience cheered.



But it might be too late for the former Lakers player, who married the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in September 2009 on a televised special. Their marriage fell apart in 2013, when Kardashian filed for divorce amid rumors that her husband had cheated.



She called off the divorce after his overdose at a Nevada brothel in October 2015, but refiled in May last year, and the pair were legally divorced in December.



Odom checked out of rehab on January 5 following a month-long stay, while Kardashian, 32, has moved on with her life and is dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.



In an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, January 11, the Stronger Looks Better Naked author said that she and Thompson, 25, are using "the L word."



"I'm very happy," she said, adding that their relationship is "going good."

