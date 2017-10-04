They may not be a couple anymore, but Lamar Odom still wants the best for Khloe Kardashian.

“I wish her well,” the NBA star, 37, told Complex’s Everyday Struggle on Wednesday, October 4, of his ex-wife, 33, who Us Weekly exclusively reported last month is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. “Still got love for her.”



The basketball champ added that he and the Good American designer are cordial “from a distance.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Odom also weighed in on his friendship with Kanye West, who is married to his ex-wife’s sister, Kim Kardashian. “Kanye is a good dude. He was there for me when I was in a coma, he was there for me when I woke up,” he recalled. “I would say [our relationship] probably deteriorated with all the other relationships that were built. But it’s like that sometimes. It’d probably be weird [to contact Kanye now-. But I would have no problem with it.”



The former Lakers player and the Revenge Body host married in September 2009 after one month of dating. Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013 following Odom’s cheating scandal and drug addiction relapse, but called it off in July 2015 following his hospitalization and near-death experience. She filed for divorce for a second time in May 2016 and the proceedings were finalized that December.

Fans speculated that Odom moved on with Haitian model MaddyMorebucks after the duo were spotted cozying up during a lunch date in Los Angeles on Monday, October 2. “He isn’t dating her,” a source exclusively clarified to Us Weekly. “She is just a friend.”

As for Kardashian’s boyfriend, Thompson? “He’s very humble and generous. He has an incredible sense of humor. Khloe is more outgoing that he is but he has a great sense of humor and great group of friends,” a source told Us. “He is very mature and career-focus and very family-focused.”

Added another insider: “Anyone who spends time around them, you can tell their feelings toward each other. It’s infections. They are madly in love with each other. They are so happy and want to spend all their time together.”

