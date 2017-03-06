It’s been more than 10 years since Lance Armstrong and Sheryl Crow ended their five-month engagement in February 2006. During a no-holds-barred interview with Howard Stern on Monday, March 6, the cyclist admitted that it was “tough” being a power couple. Watch the video above.

“Yeah, it was a roll, man,” Armstrong, 45, told Stern when asked if his head got big when he was dating the country superstar in the early 2000s. “It was a good ride. She’s a great lady. Obviously it didn’t work out, but I think and I hope she’s happy. I’m happy, but yeah … I watched the Grammys the other day … and we were like presenters at the Grammys … And at the time, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go do what?’ [It was surreal].”

L. Cohen/WireImage

Armstrong, who was banned from cycling after he admitted to doping during a now infamous 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey, told Stern that it was hard being in a relationship in the spotlight.



“It’s tough to pull it off. I mean, how many couples have been able to pull it off?” the former athlete said of being a power couple, before going on to praise Crow. “To her credit, she was a stay-at-home — one of the biggest rockstars — but … she was a great partner. She was at the races … it wasn’t like we never saw each other.”



As previously reported, the Forward podcast host and Crow called off their engagement in February 2006 after years of dating. In his book, Lance, he explained that they split because he wasn’t ready to have kids.



“She wanted marriage, she wanted children; and not that I didn’t want that, but I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I’d just had kids,” Armstrong wrote. “Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it.”



Armstrong, who was previously married to Kristin Richard, is the dad of five kids: Luke, 17, and twins Grace and Isabelle, 15, with Richard; and Max, 7, and Olivia, 6, with current girlfriend Anna Hansen. Crow is mom to kids Wyatt, 9, and Levi, 6.



