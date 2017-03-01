A man’s best friend! After former ‘NSync singer Lance Bass had his appendix removed in an emergency surgery on Sunday, February 26, he enlisted his two foster puppies to nurse him back to health.

I think I'll heal very nicely with these two as my nurses. I'm home safe and sound. Thank you all so much for the well wishes. You guys are the sweetest. Love you all. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

The boy band alum, 37, and husband Michael Turchin recently took in the two puppies through Lisa Vanderpump’s dog foundation, based out of L.A.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which opened its first dog rescue facility on Wednesday, March 1, aims to save dogs from kill shelters. “It will be a first of its kind,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tweeted of the facility’s debut.

Bass has renamed the brother puppies, originally Ducky and Andy Garcia, Chip and Dale – “because they are the size of a chipmunk and they are sooo ornery,” he revealed on Instagram.

I meeeean. I'm so in love. ❤ @vanderpumpdogs #ChipAndDale A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

The singer hasn’t been shy about showing off the puppies on social media. Over the past week, he’s posted several aw-inducing selfies with the canines in an effort to find them a permanent home. According to a recent Instagram caption, the brothers will be available for adoption in a couple of weeks.

This is Ducky. He is 10 weeks old and looking for a home. He and his brother Andy Garcia (see last instagram) will be available for adoption in a couple of weeks @vanderpumpdogs! A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:47am PST

Since being released from the hospital, Bass has appreciated the company of the adorable pups. Alongside a picture of him cuddled in bed with the two little guys, he wrote: “I think I’ll heal very nicely with these two as my nurses. I’m home safe and sound. Thank you all so much for the well wishes. You guys are the sweetest. Love you all.”

