Larry Birkhead is protecting his daughter, Dannielynn, from rumors surrounding her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith. The photographer turned single dad, 44, told Wendy Williams during an appearance on the talk show on Tuesday, February 28, that he restricts his 10-year-old daughter’s internet search access now that she’s getting older.



“I have a block on her [computer]. We sit down and I have a talk with her and I say, ‘You’re going to see these things about your mom and not everything is true,’” Birkhead told Williams of his and Smith’s daughter, who was just 5 months old when the blonde died from an accidental overdose in February 2007. “I take a little bit of Anna’s life and I put it into lessons.”



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Birkhead also said that he has to keep his guard up when it comes to his little girl. “You don’t know who’s genuine and who’s not,” he added.

In fact, Birkhead told Williams that as Dannielynn has gotten older, it’s getting harder to protect her.

“We went from diapers and teething to braces and sports bras overnight,” he said of raising Smith’s mini-me. “It’s great and it’s a lot of work. I know there’s a lot of single parents out there … but for me, when you add the Anna Nicole factor to it all, now it’s getting a little tough.”

Dannielynn, Birkhead added, is indeed becoming more aware of reports, such as their reported $10 million fortune.

“My daughter asks me about that all the time,” he said. “She asks me to go shopping and I’m like, ‘No.’ We do okay, but we’re not … we’re rich in love.”

