More than 50 are dead and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire during an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

According to NBC News, the suspect — 64-year-old Stephen Paddock — began shooting from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The suspect was a resident of Mesquite, Nevada. Police say that he was dead prior to their entry into his hotel room when they responded to the incident around 10 p.m. (1 a.m. ET.)

Country superstar Jason Aldean was performing when the shooting began at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip. He and his band are safe.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo opened up about the situation in a press conference on Monday. "We believe there's a couple off-duty officers that were attending the concert that may have died," Lombardo said.

Police have also located Paddock's suspected companion, 62-year-old Marilou Danley. She was wanted as a person of interest in the incident.

For those looking to locate missing loved ones, authorities said to call 1-866-535-5654.

More details to come.



