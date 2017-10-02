Jake Owen is safe after performing at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival just before a gunman opened fire during the outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1. The country singer opened up about his experience in a series of tweets on Monday.

"Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl," the 36-year-old tweeted. "Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe."

Jason Aldean has also spoken out about the tragedy. The 40-year-old ran off stage when the mass shooting began. "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe," he wrote via Instagram. "My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate."

His wife, Brittany Kerr, also took to social media. "We are safe... our angels were definitely watching over us tonight," the American Idol alum, who is pregnant with their first child, wrote. "No words for what happened... Just horrific. Praying for everyone." (Aldean is also dad of two daughters with ex-wife Jessica.)

As previously reported, more than 50 people are dead and more than 400 are injured after multiple rounds of gunshot rang out on Sunday night near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Police say that they found the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, dead when they entered his hotel room.



