Late-night hosts had a field day cracking jokes at Anthony Scaramucci's expense on Monday, July 31, following the White House's announcement that the New York financier would be leaving his role as communications director after just 10 days on the job.

"I come to you tonight a broken man because just this afternoon I was shocked by this breaking nooch," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show before breaking into a rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"Mama, I just got canned / Barely got to the White House / Said some dumb stuff, now I'm out," Colbert, 53, sang. "Mama, my job had just begun / And now I've gone and thrown it all away."

Poking fun at Scaramucci's abrupt departure, the comedian added, "The Mooch lasted as communications director for only 10 days, 10! That's not even a whole pay period. His going away party can serve what's left of his welcome cake. They can change 'congratulations' to 'congratu-later!'"

Seth Meyers echoed Colbert's disbelief over the news. "Scaramucci's last name is longer than his tenure," he said on Late Night. He then described Scaramucci, 53, as "114 pounds of alfredo sauce, hair gel and rage."



On The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah pointed out that Scaramucci's job as communications director did not officially begin until August 15. "The guy got fired before the job began!" he said. "It's like the song of the summer. Scaramucci came into our lives, made everyone obsessed with him for like a week, and then left us with nothing but memories and a bunch of weird moves."



Jimmy Kimmel conducted an "exclusive" phone interview with a profanity-spewing Scaramucci impersonator on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and even took some jabs at the Trump family. "It's only a matter of time before Trump replaces Ivanka with Tiffany," Kimmel, 49, quipped.



Jimmy Fallon, meanwhile, compared Scaramucci's exit to former press secretary Sean Spicer's recent resignation. "This was a little awkward. When Scaramucci called an Uber to pick him up at the White House, Sean Spicer was driving," Fallon, 42, joked on The Tonight Show. "Imagine the odds of that happening!"



The decision to remove Scaramucci from his new role was made by chief of staff John Kelly. "Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House communications director," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Monday afternoon. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

