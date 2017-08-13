Lauren Bushnell Kisses Boyfriend Devin Antin in Cute Instagram Post

It doesn’t get more Instagram official than this. Lauren Bushnell got cozy with her new boyfriend, Devin Antin, on her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 12.



The former Bachelor contestant shared a video that showed her kissing Antin as well as a picture of them together. “Dibs,” she captioned the photo.

The PDA comes a week after she debuted her new beau on Instagram, sharing a photo of Antin leading her by the hand.

Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

The former flight attendant, who split with fiancé Ben Higgins in May, had been keeping the new relationship under wraps but a source previously told Us Weekly that Bushnell and Antin, a real estate investor from L.A., “have been dating for a while now.” The source also revealed that blonde beauty has already met his family, attending a Golden State game with his sisters last month.



Bushnell, who got engaged to Higgins on season 20 of The Bachelor in March 2016, was also spotted on vacation with Antin in Maui.

Bushnell and Antin were longtime pals before their friendship turned into something more serious.

Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

“I think it’s such a natural progression to move from friends,” Bachelor alum Becca Tilley told Us of their relationship earlier this week.



Despite the fact that the pair have known each other for a while, Tilley doesn’t expect to see the couple walking down the aisle in the near future.

“It’s so soon after her last engagement,” Tilley told Us on Thursday, August 10. “I’m sure she’s like, ‘OK, I already did the really fast engagement, maybe I’ll enjoy and take my time on this one.’ So I don’t know.”

Bushnell’s ex-fiancé, Higgins, told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview that he was overwhelmed when he found out that Bushnell had moved on so quickly after their split.

“I decided to go for a run,” he recalls exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I was praying the whole time like, ‘God, please release some anxiety.’”

His prayer was answered. “I stopped and thought, if I’m the man I claim I want to be, then I need to celebrate Lauren,” he says. “So if she’s happy, I will celebrate that the best I can.”

For more on Higgins — his career plans, his breakup and if he’ll do The Bachelor again — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!