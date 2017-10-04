Lauren Bushnell Reveals She Met Boyfriend Devin Antin on Tinder

Swipe right! Lauren Bushnell revealed that she met boyfriend Devin Antin on a dating app during a Q&A with fans on her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 3. Although the Bachelor alum, who split from fiancé Ben Higgins in May, tried to find love on reality TV, it was the popular app Tinder that introduced her to her current boyfriend.

When a fan asked how the couple met, Bushnell wrote: “So, two years ago we met on Tinder. Yes, Tinder.”

“I don’t think I’ve shared before but I only met up with one person from the app and it was him,” she revealed in the post. “We hung out for a while but more as friends but always got along really well. Fast forward two years later when I moved back to L.A. we hung out to catch up and things just kinda happened after that.”

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for McDonald's

Bushnell first went public with her new relationship on Instagram in August, just months after calling off her engagement. A fan asked if she was already planning on getting married to Antin, and the reality star said she is not rushing into anything with her new man, but admitted that she does see herself settling down with him somewhere down the line.

“I do see a future with him,” she said. “But I want to be 1000 percent sure before I get engaged and even more sure before I get married. And for me that takes time.”

The former flight attendant — who got engaged to Higgins on season 20 of The Bachelor in March 2016 — also said that her last relationship taught her a lot, especially when it comes to saying “I do.” She told the fan: “I’ve learned a lot of things in the last couple years and this is a big one. Marriage is such a special and sacred thing that should never be rushed.”

She continued to gush about her new beau in the Q&A saying that she loves “his laugh, how much fun I have when I’m with him and how much I can be myself, everything about him honestly.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.