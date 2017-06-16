Lauren Scruggs removed her prosthetic arm for the first time on TV during a sit-down interview with Larry King.

The blogger, 28, who is married to E! News' Jason Kennedy, lost her left hand and eye when she walked into a spinning propeller in 2011.

"I will wear it with long sleeves," Scruggs explained on Larry King Now earlier this month. "But, it’s one of my insecurities that I’m working through."

King, 83, then encouraged Scruggs to take off the prosthesis, recalling that Paul McCartney's second ex-wife, Heather Mills, once took off her prosthetic leg on air with him years ago. Scruggs appeared hesitant, noting that Kennedy, 35, would "cry his eyes out" if she did it.

So I've been 😭over this moment all day today and I wanted to share with you.This is a HUGE step @laurenscruggs and I know it will encourage anyone in a similar situation who might be scared. Thank you @larrykingnow for being so kind and spreading the word about the @thelskfoundation. A post shared by Jason Kennedy (@thejasonkennedy) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

"He would love for me to do that," she admitted.

King replied: "There’s no reason to be ashamed of it. You help people when you do that."

With that, Scruggs placed her prosthetic on the table. "I was trying not to cry my eyes out," she said. Kennedy shared the video on his Instagram account and gushed how proud he was. "So I've been [crying] over this moment all day today and I wanted to share with you," he wrote. "This is a HUGE step @laurenscruggs and I know it will encourage anyone in a similar situation who might be scared."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!