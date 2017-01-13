Olympic gold medalists, they’re just like Us! Laurie Hernandez has never been on a date, she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, January 12, though she’d like to go on one in the new year. Watch their cute interaction in the video above!

The 16-year-old gymnast’s revelation came up after DeGeneres, 58, pointed out that the gymnast has had quite the eventful year, what with her gold medal haul at the 2016 Rio Olympics and her stint — and win — on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars.



“I think I want to go on a date,” Hernandez said with a smile after the talk show host asked her what she’d like to do in 2017. “I’ve never been on a date before. And I want to get my driver’s license.”



Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“Wait, you’ve never been on a date because you’ve just been working your whole life, right?” DeGeneres asked, looking incredulous, to which Hernandez replied, “Yeah.”

“So how’re you gonna do that? How’re you gonna meet a guy?” DeGeneres asked the gymnast. “You have to have a plan!” Hernandez looked mildly panicked as she responded, “I don’t have a plan.”



“I think I have to talk to my mom first,” she finally decided. It’ll definitely be a calmer year for Hernandez. The DWTS champ, who blogged about her journey on the hit dancing competition series for Us Weekly, wrote in her final entry that it was “bittersweet” for the show to come to an end.

“The past three months have just been awesome,” she wrote. “When I look back at this experience, I’m going to remember learning how to dance in heels and getting blisters from that, I’m going to remember stepping on Val’s toes and elbowing him, and I’m going to remember getting dressed up and feeling like a princess wearing things I have never ever worn in my life before. It’s just been awesome.”



