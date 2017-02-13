Heavy metal mayhem! Laverne Cox was on the receiving end of some harsh criticism after she forgot to mention Metallica during their Grammys introduction on Sunday, February 12.

The Orange is the New Black star was betrothed with the honor of introducing the legendary band who were performing with Lady Gaga, but she forgot to name them.



“Ladies and gentleman, all my gender non-binary people watching tonight, eight-time Grammy award winners and six-time Grammy winner, Lady Gaga,” she said.



Cox, 32, was quickly panned on Twitter as Metallica fans went wild over her error, forcing her to apologize.



“I am so sorry to #Metallica and all their fans,” she wrote. “I am told I didn’t say their names during the intro. Love you Metallica. You rock.”



Adding to the fan’s fury, was the fact the band’s lead singer James Hetfield also had mic problems during the performance with Gaga.

Despite all the criticism though, Cox didn’t dwell on the error for long, and shortly after her apology she proudly posted a photo with Beyonce.

“This finally happened,” she wrote alongside a snap of her posing with the pregnant singer. “I was so beside myself with joy, wonderment and awe of the majestic that is the queen I forgot to hold in my stomach and give you face. But I met #queenbey y'all. #Grammys.”



