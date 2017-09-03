'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Stephanie March Marries Dan Benton

Courtesy of Stephanie March/Instagram

Dun dun! Stephanie March married tech investor Dan Benton on Friday, September 1, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum shared an Instagram photo from her nuptials the next day. In the snap, the actress, smiling from ear to ear in the sunshine, showed off her figure a form-fitting green, blue and lavender floral gown and held a matching bouquet in one hand, while her groom grinned at her. "Mr. & Mrs. #justmarried," she captioned the image.

Mr. & Mrs. #justmarried A post shared by marchstephanie (@marchstephanie) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

The couple took a trip to Greece last month, where March shared several Instagram photos of their fun-filled vacation. "Some very traditional activities," she wrote alongside one snap of the duo enjoying a fish pedicure on July 25. "#Greece #fishyfishy."

some very traditional activities #Greece #fishyfishy A post shared by marchstephanie (@marchstephanie) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

The Law & Order: SVU alum, 43, began dating Benton several months after she split from ex-husband Bobby Flay in April 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The actress later joked about the split during a November 2015 interview with Extra. "I thought I would have to learn to cook, because I’m not really a very good cook and I thought, 'I’m going to have to pick up a few tricks,'" March said at the time. "But as it turns out, I go out a lot, so looks like I don’t have to. My toast is amazing. My cereal is incredible."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.