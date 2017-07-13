Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Gone but never forgotten. Lea Michele kept Corey Monteith’s memory alive on the four-year anniversary of his death on Thursday, July 13.



“Hard to believe it’s been 4 years … We miss you C … love you more,” the Glee alum, 30, captioned a black-and-white photo of herself with her late boyfriend.

Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIXoy4s4zK — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2017

Monteith died at the age of 31 in a hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia, from an overdose of heroin and alcohol, following an earlier stay in rehab in April 2013. Every year to the date, Michele honors his memory with a photo and a moving message.

“I know everyday you’re watching over me and smiling,” the “If You Say So” songstress tweeted in last year’s tribute. “Love and miss you Cory, everyday, but today a little more ..”

In April, the Scream Queens star memorialized Monteith with a tattoo on her rib cage of Monteith’s Glee character’s football jersey number. “And one more … for my quarterback ..,” she wrote alongside the photo of her new ink. Michele also took home Monteith’s jersey in a frame after the show filmed its series finale in 2015.

And one more.. for my Quarterback.. #5 ❤️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 12, 2016 at 5:47am PDT

Michele and Monteith met on the set of Glee in 2009 and began dating in 2012. The pair dated up until Monteith’s death.

