— Lea Thompson celebrated daughter Zoey Deutch as the 2017 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award recipient at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.



— Brandi Glanville and her boyfriend, Donald Friese, attended the Susan G. Komen L.A. Babes for Boobs event in Los Angeles.



— Candice Swanepoel cooled off at the McCarren Hotel & Pool where she, husband Hermann Nicoli and some friends took over a VIP daybed and spent the day noshing on light bites in NYC.

— Carrie Underwood wore a stunning patterned Camilla playsuit while attending the CMA Fest Artist of the Day Panel in Nashville.



— American Express Platinum celebrated the launch of MADE L.A. with Jenné Lombardo with an intimate dinner at Cleo Hollywood.



Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney Consumer Products

— Nick and Vanessa Lachey celebrated Disney Pixar Cars 3 Fashion Pit Stop Pop-Up Shop launch event at Sportie L.A.



— Carson Kressley and celebrity chef Art Smith threw out the first pitch at the Miami Marlins game in Miami.

— Sara and Erin Foster chatted with Bumble Founder/CEO Whitney Wolfe at Bumble’s Hive pop-up event in NYC.

— Chris Brown attended the premiere of his film, Riveting Entertainment's Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, at L.A. Live.



— Vanessa Hudgens sported Jonak shoes while out in Los Angeles.

— Cee Lo Green and Tamron Hall sipped on signature Belvedere Vodka cocktails beneath New Orleans-inspired glitz and greenery at the Apollo Theater's Annual Spring Gala in NYC.



— Hailey Baldwin looked incredible while wearing the VIX Xamo Rope Bikini in Miami with friends.



— Cara Delevingne rocked a black Joe's tee in an Instagram post.

— Delta Air Lines announced Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo as their newest in-flight culinary partners at the Delta ALTITUDE pop-up in L.A.

— Ashley Graham wore H.Stern earrings while attending the Opening Ceremony x MADE L.A. show at L.A. Live.

— Rihanna celebrated her goddaughter's birthday while wearing a Preen dress in L.A.



— Nina Agdal enjoyed a sunless burger, truffle fries and Tito's Vodka at Rare Bar & Grill in NYC with her girlfriends.

— Debbie Harry wore Smoke x Mirrors sunglasses to the Stella McCartney Spring 2018 presentation in NYC.

— Gray Malin celebrated his collaboration with Ladureé at the Beverly Hills store location with Louise Roe.

— Emma Stone rocked Anita Ko jewelry to the American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton in L.A.



— Kylie Jenner, Madison Beer and Jordyn Woods celebrated Stassie's birthday at REVOLVE Social Club in L.A.

— The SAG-AFTRA Foundation honored Rashida Jones with its Actors Inspiration Award at the 8th Annual Los Angeles Golf Classic.



— Joan Smalls used her August The Maiori Clutch as she headed to the IMG party at Delilah in L.A.

— Lea Michele rocked The Couples suit trousers while attending the CTV Upfronts in Toronto.

— Kaia Gerber posed in 3x1 pants for an Instagram selfie.

Neil Grabowsky

— Taylor Hill sported Monica Vinader jewelry for a Lancôme press day in Bel-Air.

— Selena Gomez promoted her music in New York while wearing the Hesperios Ines tee.

— Blake Lively was spotted sporting Privé Revaux’s the Artist sunglasses on Instagram.



— Executive Producer and Fresco Da Franco owner, Franco Porporino Jr., with two guests and Orange County Choppers’ star Paul Teutul Senior posed at Mille Miglia Auto Club’s Italian exotic car charity rally in Montclair, New Jersey.



