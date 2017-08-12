Reunited! Leah Remini shared the first photo from the set of season 2 of Kevin Can Wait on Instagram on Friday, August 11.

She stands next to her former King of Queens costar Kevin James, who has a beard and is sipping from a large mug, in the photo. “It’s been an amazing first week on @kevincanwaitcbs,” she captioned the pic. “So blessed that I had my family with me. Thank you to all who came out tonight, cast, crew, writers, thank you for the love!”

As previously reported, Remini, 46, was hired as a new series regular in June, on the same day that Erinn Hayes, who played James’ wife, Donna, announced that she was leaving the show.

“True, I've been let go from the show,” Hayes tweeted on June 3. “Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”

Her character is being killed off and the show is jumping forward in time for season 2.

Remini, who starred alongside James from 1998 to 2007 on King of Queens, made a guest appearance on the CBS show at the end of season 1, playing Vanessa Cellucci, an undercover cop and former partner of James’ character.

Remini shared photos on Instagram in April as she taped that appearance, captioning a photo with James, “It’s such a joy to be working with my favorite TV hubby ever! For him, maybe not so much? Lol.”

Season 2 of Kevin Can Wait premieres on CBS on September 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

