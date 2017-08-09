Leah Remini Wants the FBI to ‘Raid’ the Church of Scientology

Leah Remini is calling for a federal investigation into the Church of Scientology.



While discussing the sophomore season of her Emmy-nominated docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, the actress, 47, revealed her objective to expose “all of the abusive practices of Scientology” including “sexual abuse and physical abuse” and ultimately gather enough evidence of criminal wrongdoing to yield a federal investigation.

“I’m talking about the FBI, the police, the Department of Justice, the IRS,” the King of Queens alum told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, August 9. “If the FBI ever want to get anywhere, all they would need to do is a raid. Everybody who’s ever gone to Scientology has folders and everything you’ve ever said is contained in those folders.”

As previously reported, the Church of Scientology has vehemently condemned the series.“Leah Remini is doing this show for the money, just as she profited from her book. In addition, she attempted to extort the Church by first demanding $500,000, followed by an additional $1 million, because the Church invoked its First Amendment right to respond to her false claims with the truth,” the Church of Scientology said in a statement to Us Weekly in December 2016. “This shows the extent Leah Remini is willing to go in order to distort the truth about Scientology. For the Church’s perspective and the truth about the bullies she now supports, go to www.leahreminiaftermath.com.”

Leah Remini: Scientology and Aftermath season 2 airs on A&E on Tuesday, August 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

