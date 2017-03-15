She’ll be back. Leah Remini’s Scientology series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, has been picked up for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The King of Queens alum, 46, joined the Church of Scientology at age 9. She was a devout celebrity member of the church for 34 years until she left in July 2013. Since her departure, she has spoken out about the controversial religion on numerous occasions, including in her 2015 book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, and in her eight-part A&E docuseries.



“The way the organization has responded without taking responsibility for what they do to people, I need to continue,” Remini told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “It would be another [scenario] if they stopped trying to discredit everyone’s stories and said, ‘If you don’t like it, don’t be part of Scientology.’”

Preproduction has already begun for the second season, which will consist of 10 episodes, The Hollywood Reporter said. Sources told the magazine that it will tentatively debut this summer. In the show, Remini interviews former members of the church, who have alleged that they were torn apart from their family members, abused and drained of their life savings.

Since the show debuted in November 2016, the Church of Scientology has vehemently condemned the series and the accusations made by Remini and the show’s participants. “Leah Remini is doing this show for the money, just as she profited from her book. In addition, she attempted to extort the Church by first demanding $500,000, followed by an additional $1 million, because the Church invoked its First Amendment right to respond to her false claims with the truth,” the Church of Scientology told Us Weekly in a statement in December. “This shows the extent Leah Remini is willing to go in order to distort the truth about Scientology. For the Church’s perspective and the truth about the bullies she now supports, go to www.leahreminiaftermath.com.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!