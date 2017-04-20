Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

—Lena Dunham and Stella McCartney attended the annual H.E.A.R.T. Brunch featuring Stella McCartney in L.A.

—Rachel Zoe and Chanel Iman brunched at the The Zoe Report’s “ZOEasis" as Casamigos Tequila cocktails flowed during Coachella weekend one in Palm Springs, California.

—Sean Diddy Combs watched Migos perform at nANA jUDY’s party in an airport hangar during Coachella weekend one in Palm Springs, California.

—Joe Jonas celebrated the release of Flaunt Magazine’s Alternative Facts Issue with Guess at Avenue in L.A.

—Jeremy Scott and Taryn Manning stopped by the Galore/Grindr x Stillhouse pool party in Palm Springs, California.

—Charli XCX attended the SESAC Pop Awards, where she won Song and Songwriter of the Year, at Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC.

—Ashley Tisdale skipped the traffic by flying JetSuiteX's pop up flight to Coachella.

—Sophie Turner got pink hair by Joico’s Instatint at the Republic Records and SBE-hosted The Hyde Away in Palm Springs, California.



—Tyga attended the Interscope Coachella BBQ, where guests sipped on Electric Sky Wine, in Palm Springs, California.

—Emily Ratajkowski was all smiles as she posed for photos at the FORAY Desert Oasis party, where guests received Zeel massages, during Coachella in Indian Wells, California.

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

—Aaron Paul and wife Lauren Paul took a Lyft car to go to the Coachella Valley Music Festival in Indio, California.

—Alessandra Ambrosio hosted a private Revolve kick-off dinner at #hotelREVOLVE in Palm Springs, California.

—Rocky Barnes wore Amarilo's Leona Lariat during weekend one of Coachella in Indio, California.

—Olivia Holt wore SOIA & KYO'S elongated bomber jacket at Music Choice in NYC.

—Rihanna and King Combs had a dance-off in celebration of Rihanna’s brother, Rajad Fenty’s, 21st birthday sponsored by Absolut Elyx at the VELOCITY BLACK x 1 OAK / Up & Down Desert Beach Club at a mansion outside of Coachella in Indio, California.

—Mark Ruffalo was honored by the Turtle Conservancy for his dedication to our planet at the Turtle Ball — which raised $365,000 — in the Bowery Hotel in NYC.

—Wiz Khalifa lived like music royalty at his Airbnb house during Coachella weekend outside of Palm Springs, California.

—Andra Day performed at the New York International Auto Show as Genesis unveiled their new high-tech SUV concept, the GV80, at the Javits Center in NYC.

—La La Anthony arrived, sans wedding ring, to the AT&T Presents: Untold Stories. An Inclusive Film Program in Collaboration with Tribeca for a luncheon at Thalassa in NYC.

—Tone It Up’s Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott led a workout for at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis House in Palm Springs, California, after being named Sexiest Fitness Stars on Victoria’s Secret’s What Is Sexy list.

