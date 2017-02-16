



Lena Dunham has Taylor Swift’s back. The Girls star and creator, 30, defended the Grammy winner’s decision to stay silent on the divisive 2016 presidential election and its aftermath during an interview with Rolling Stone published on Wednesday, February 15. While Dunham was vocally against President Trump and pro Hillary Clinton, Swift, 27, faced considerable backlash because she remained silent throughout the long, brutal campaign and during the first days of Trump’s already-controversial presidency. (Long a proponent of female empowerment and equality, Swift shared a voting-polls photo in November, and tweeted about, but didn’t participate in, the Women’s Marches across the country on January 21.)

“I just think everyone has to do it their way,” Dunham told RS. “When I was lesser known, I was like, ‘Who could not share their opinion?’ Then I found out that when you talk about politics, people straight up tweet you the floor plan of your house and say they're coming to your house. You have to f--king watch it because people are nuts.”

The HBO star went on to praise Swift telling RS that Swift knows what she’s doing.

“She's been in the public eye since she was 15. I felt young when my career started and I was 23, 24. When I met her, she was newly 22, and she was a f--king seasoned pro at this stuff,” Dunham recalled. “Watching the way that she understands the vicissitudes of the cycle, and she just keeps making her work – that's just really impressive to me.”





Dunham revealed that Swift rarely takes days off, despite her many ups and downs in the spotlight, which is what she admires most about the “Welcome to New York” singer.

