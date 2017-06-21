Lena Dunham opened up about why she gave up her beloved rescue dog Lamby in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, June 21.

The Girls alum, 31, posted a pic of herself cuddling with Lamby and explained that fans have been wondering why the fluffy white pooch hasn’t appeared in any of her recent posts. "A lot of you have been asking where Lamby is these days since he's always been the star of my gram and I've been posting pics of my poodle girls. Well, you know honesty is my jam but this one has been really heartbreaking to talk about,” she wrote. "But I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles.”



She added that the pooch is being cared for by an “awesome person” named Dani Shay, who is trained in dealing with rescue dogs that have experienced trauma. "Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others- we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy,” Dunham shared. "Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.)”

Dunham also thanked her partner Jack Antonoff "for loving him even when he ruined floors and couches and our life.” She continued, "Jack knows what Lamby means to me and he let me come to the decision in my own time even when it made his days challenging. Susan & Karen will never be my first loves, but they are fuzzy and hilarious stuffing for the hole Lamby left and we cherish them deeply.” (Dunham and Antonoff also share 10-month-old poodles Susan Simmons and Karen DiMango.)

She concluded her post by encouraging other people in similar situations to consider sending their pet to a new home. “Please know its possible to responsibly re-home your rescue rather than sending them back into the shelter system,” she wrote. "It can require patience, diligence and often a financial contribution but there are solutions that leave everyone happy and safe."

