In Lena Dunham’s words, “f--k it.” The Girls actress and creator, 30, penned a lengthy Instagram speaking out about people’s obsession with her weight. Dunham’s post came after Refinery29 posted an article calling out bodyshamers and online trolls.



“I feel I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body. I've gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I've done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I've accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity - what goes up must come down and vice versa. I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I'm proud of what this body has seen and done and represented. Chronic illness sufferer. Body-shaming vigilante. Sexual assault survivor. Raging hottie. Just like all of YOU,” Dunham wrote, before going on to explain that her recent weight loss isn’t for vanity.

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

“Right now I'm struggling to control my endometriosis through a healthy diet and exercise. So my weight loss isn't a triumph and it also isn't some sign I've finally given in to the voices of trolls. Because my body belongs to ME -- at every phase, in every iteration, and whatever I'm doing with it, I'm not handing in my feminist card to anyone. … Thank you to @tracyandersonmethod for teaching me that exercise has the power to counteract my pain and anxiety, and to @jennikonner for being my partner in F--K IT,” she wrote. “I refuse to celebrate these bullshit before-and-after pictures. Don't we have infinitely more pressing news to attend to? So much love to all my web friends who demand that life be more than a daily weigh in, who know their merit has nothing to do with their size, who fight to be seen and heard and accepted. I love you - Lena.”

Her post came after Dunham attended her trainer Tracy Anderson’s studio opening on New York's Upper East Side on Wednesday, March 15, and debuted, what fans online considered, a “drastic” weight loss.

The HBO star has been vocal in the past about her weight, body confidence and why she’s chosen to do so many nude scenes. In January, she penned an equally empowering Instagram post thanking Glamour magazine for not Photoshopping her cellulite out of their February 2017 cover.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!