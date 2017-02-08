She spilled the beans! Lena Dunham participated in Vogue's 73 Questions video and opened up about her boyfriend, Jack Antonoff, tattoos, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and Rihanna.



Taking Vogue on a tour of her "poodle-y" Los Angeles home, the Girls actress, 30, revealed that if she were to hang out with Clinton, 69, they would talk about "how to rescue girls and women from global oppression." She said they would also likely discuss "how to steam and preserve our pantsuits," as one does. In fact, Dunham said she believes women should own up to 90 pantsuits.



When asked what she'd do while spending a day with Rihanna, 28, Dunham replied, "I think we're by the pool, eating pasta, talking about our feelings. If she wants to smoke a joint, I will, even though it does make me paranoid."



Raymond Hall/GC Images

The two-time Golden Globe winner also shared what she called a "big secret" about beau Antonoff, 32. "He's Jewish," she said with a deadpan expression. "That's a big secret." As for the weirdest thing she has read about their relationship online? "I read Jack refused to wear socks," she said, laughing, "and I was going to dump him for it."



The Not That Kind of Girl author later described her nine tattoos, which include an Eloise "tramp stamp," the first female skateboarder and an image of Ferdinand the bull. The only tattoo she said she regrets getting is one of another children's book, but did not specify which illustration. "A drunk guy did it," she explained. "It's not great. I should get it covered up."

Watch the video above, which includes cameos from Neil Patrick Harris and Judd Apatow!

