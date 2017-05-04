Lena Dunham thanked fans for their support on Thursday, May 4, sharing a snap from the hospital after being treated on Monday for complications from procedure. The actress went to the ER immediately following the Met Gala in New York City.



A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on May 4, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

“Thank you for all the love & concern that's been pouring in since Tuesday. Although I'm much healthier than I was a year ago, complications arose from my most recent endometriosis surgery,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself in a hospital bed, with her Met Gala dress visible in the background. “I also want to remind all the women suffering from chronic illness that we aren't weak - quite the opposite, actually. We do our jobs with skill even when we're struggling. We care for families even when we can hardly care for ourselves. We serve major face on a red carpet when we feel like lying face down would be more appropriate. I'll always be proud of those Met Gala pics - not just because I felt beautiful, surrounded by art and magic, hugging my best friend tightly, but because they're evidence that women contain steely multitudes.”

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Girls star and creator went on to give a shout-out to Fox News reporter Diana Falzone, who is suing Fox News for allegedly firing her after she opened up about battling endometriosis.

As previously reported, Dunham has had five surgeries in relation to the health condition. Last month, she penned a Lenny letter saying she no longer suffers from the disorder, in which tissue normally found in the uterus grows outside of it.

