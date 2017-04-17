The opportunity of a lifetime! Lena Dunham shared an empowering note to fans after the Girls series finale on Sunday, April 16.



The final episode followed Dunham’s character Hannah as she navigated the challenges of raising her newborn baby, Grover, with the help of Marnie (Allison Williams) and her visiting mother, Loreen (Becky Ann Baker), in upstate New York.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The HBO star, 30, who created the hit series in 2012, posted a photo on Monday, April 17, holding a handwritten note that read: “Dear everyone, Thank you. You have made me feel whole again. Not alone. To my collaborators – you are my family. Give any woman 6 years to create uninterrupted and she will SOAR. Women’s stories deserve to be told. All kinds of women. We demand opportunity.” The last part of the note was written on Dunham’s hand, and it read, “Love Lena.”



A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

The critically acclaimed series aired for six seasons, and Dunham won a 2013 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of Hannah. She and Williams along with Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet portraued a group of four friends in their early twenties living in New York City.



