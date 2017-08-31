Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Giving back. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation made a $1 million donation to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund in the wake of the destruction and flooding in Southeastern Texas and Louisiana caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The United Way Harvey Recovery Fund will donate 100 percent of contributions toward recovery and financial support for victims. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation,” United Way Worldwide President and CEO Brian Gallagher said in a statement. “Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us — and that’s what this gift represents. United Way’s Harvey Recovery Fund will provide much-needed help for the communities along the Gulf Coast where lives have been changed forever."

DiCaprio, 42, who established his foundation in 1998 to benefit environmental projects and climate-related causes, held a star-studded fundraiser last month to raise money for the foundation. He hosted a gala in St-Tropez, France, and auctioned off a date with himself and his Titanic costar, Kate Winslet. The duo also reunited with their costar Billy Zane at the event.



The Wolf of Wall Street star isn’t the only celeb to make a generous donation to help the people of Houston and nearby cities. Sandra Bullock, who owns a home in Austin and spends much of her time there, also pledged $1 million to the cause. Miley Cyrus announced that she’s contributing $500,000.



Kevin Hart started the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge on Monday, August 28, in which he called on his famous friends to open their wallets and match his $25,000 donation. Dozens of stars such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, T.I. and Chris Brown accepted the challenge. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters and mom Kris Jenner teamed up to donate a combined $500,000.



Beyoncé is also doing what she can to help her hometown of Houston. She revealed that she’s working closely with her team at BeyGOOD and her Houston-based pastor to implement a plan of action.

