Until next time, Mr. President. Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres, Kerry Washington and more celebrities shared farewell messages and anecdotes to President Barack Obama in a touching video released on Thursday, January 5.

The six-minute video, titled Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments From the Obama Presidency, was shared on The White House's official YouTube account one day before the POTUS, 55, hosted a star-studded farewell party ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

"When I was at the UN and I heard our president say that climate change is the most important issue facing not only this generation but all future generations, it was inspiring," DiCaprio, 42, said in the montage of his favorite memory of Obama.

The White House

Washington, 39, looked back at the commander-in-chief's 2008 election, saying, "You really felt those first three words of the Constitution: 'We the People.' It was one of the first times in my life that I felt like I was really part of that 'we.'"

Reflecting on funnier times, DeGeneres, 58, said, "The CVS experience with [first lady] Michelle was pretty cool, and dancing with Barack at his birthday party — and he's a good dancer! He should not get any flak for that. You're a good dancer."

Jerry Seinfeld recalled the time he knocked on the Oval Office window to get Obama's attention, calling the moment "the peak of my entire existence."

Michael Jordan likened the president to pioneering baseball legend Jackie Robinson, saying, "How often do we remember Jackie Robinson? Everybody knows him. To me, he would be the Jackie Robinson of politics."

Watch the video above for more tributes to President Obama!

