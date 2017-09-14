Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Toni Garrn back on? The exes reunited for a night out in New York City on Tuesday, September 12, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Oscar winner, 42, and the model, 25, headed to 1 Oak nightclub after attending the Unitas Gala Against Human Trafficking together. "Leonardo and Toni were chatting and hanging out with each other at 1 Oak for the afterparty," the onlooker tells Us. "They looked like a couple and were dancing together."

The pair were less flashy with their rumored romance just hours earlier at the annual charity gala. Garrn walked the red carpet alone, while DiCaprio arrived late because he was helping out with the Hand in Hand hurricane relief telethon. Upon his arrival, they sat across from each other at a table with some of her fellow Victoria's Secret models.

"He tried to remain inconspicuous throughout and would put his head down," a second eyewitness tells Us of the Titanic actor, adding that there wasn't "much interaction between" him and the German model.

This isn't the first time that DiCaprio and Garrn have been spotted together as of late. They held hands while leaving 1 Oak in the early hours of Saturday, September 9, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. "Toni went over to his table and they hung out all night," an eyewitness tells Us of the weekend outing.

The environmental activist and the 5-foot-11 blonde beauty dated from May 2013 to December 2014. He has also been linked to Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli and Gisele Bündchen, among many other models.



