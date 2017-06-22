Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Laughing out loud! Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones keeps Us smiling with 25 things you may not know about her. The 49-year-old hosts the BET Awards, which air June 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

1. I’m scared of all kinds of spiders, bugs, anything that’s going to crawl on me.

2. My favorite childhood memories are the times we went on road trips. My dad would take us in a van and we would just drive. I think that’s why I’m used to traveling.

3. My comedic inspirations are Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg and Pearl Bailey.



4. My favorite place in the world is on the couch in front of the TV.

5. I don’t have a favorite role yet. Each one of them means something to me. I don’t think I’ve done my heart project yet.

6. I can pack a suitcase really well! And people have told me I’m a good gift-giver.



7. God really makes me very happy. Thank God I have a relationship with him or I would be bats—t crazy. And I make myself happy. That’s how it’s supposed to be.

8. I’m most proud of my career and how far I’ve come.



9. My worst habits that I wish I could kick are sweets and angry texting.

10. I’m almost 50. There are too many songs that I’ve had on loop in my head.

11. I give no f—ks, that’s the best and worst quality of my personality.

12. Colin Jost is my favorite part about working on SNL. No, for real, it's like a big-ass playground.

13. The biggest misconception about me is that I’m loud all the time.

14. My TV addictions change from season to season. The steady is Law & Order: SVU.



15. I met Angela Bassett at the Emmys and all I could do was fall to my knees and praise her.



16. My favorite book is Kindred by Octavia Butler.



17. I stop and watch Legally Blonde whenever it comes on. And Poltergeist. When JoBeth Williams screams, "Don't hurt my babies!" I can't help but cry.



18. If I could meet anyone, it would be Michelle Obama.



19. My last meal would be a combination of things: my aunt’s spaghetti, two Popeyes biscuits with jelly and two of their apple pies.

20. My wardrobe staples are sneakers and a good jacket.



21. My biggest pet peeve is people who chew gum and put it on their plate.

22. My most unexpected celebrity fan is Lindsay Lohan.



23. You do not have enough pages for me to list my celebrity crushes.

24. You don’t have enough pages to list my biggest regrets either.

25. It’s always weird when people come up to me and know who I am.

