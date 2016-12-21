Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄 A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:33pm PST

It’s a party at the Cyrus home! Liam Hemsworth joined his fiancée, Miley Cyrus, and her family for an early Christmas celebration Tuesday, December 20.



The Hunger Games star, 26, fit right in with the Cyrus clan and posed for a group photo with Miley’s parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, and her four siblings, Trace, Noah, Brandi and Braison, in front of a Christmas tree. The pop superstar, 24, looked cozy in a star-printed top, pink sweatpants and socks, while Hemsworth opted for jeans and a sweater.



“Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing,” Brandi captioned the Instagram photo Tuesday, December 20.



It appears Hemsworth even brought along his dog, Dora, for the festivities. The “Wrecking Ball” singer shared a photo of herself cuddling with the rescue pup on the floor. Miley helped her beau adopt Dora back in November 2015.



The extremely private couple have been more open about their romance in recent months. In October, the pair made their first official red carpet appearance together in three years at Variety’s 2016 Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills. Although they’re frequently spotted hanging out together near their Malibu home, it was the first time Miley and Hemsworth have been photographed since the Paranoia premiere in August 2013.

The former Disney star has also been wearing her Neil Lane engagement ring since they rekindled their romance in January. In October, the “We Can’t Stop” singer told Ellen DeGeneres that the sparkler isn’t really her style. “This is really weird because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy and they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up,” she said. “And I am like, ‘This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.’"



The Independence Day: Resurgence actor first popped the question in 2012, but the couple called off the engagement in 2013. They are now working on their ever-changing wedding plans and even writing a play together.

